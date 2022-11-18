‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Shaikh spreads awareness amid epilepsy day

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh spreads awareness on the epilepsy day by sharing some candid selfies of her with a strong caption.

Shaikh shared a bunch of pictures, looking all fresh and cute, with a caption that read: “Happy epilepsy day. And a photo dump of selfies. Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today. And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back. Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka).”

A few days back, the Dangal star made this revelation by saying: “Was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy. Was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it.”

Fatima also stated that she doesn’t want to share her medications because she doesn’t want anyoo follow her prescription, rather she asked everyone to follow your doctor’s prescription.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to feature in Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur.