Friday, November 18, 2022


S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to boost energy and defence ties

AFP

The leaders of South Korea and Saudi Arabia agreed Thursday to boost ties in key sectors such as energy and defence, with the oil-rich kingdom signing a slew of deals including a $6.7 billion petrochemical agreement.

President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the South Korean capital Thursday, with the pair announcing a plan to transform bilateral ties into a “strategic partnership”.

Bin Salman, the kingdom’s 37-year-old de facto ruler, often referred to as MBS, arrived in Seoul late Wednesday after attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

