Rohaan Imran wins international essay competition

Rohaan Imran, a grade-9 student of Lahore Grammer School, Phase 5, DHA, Lahore, has won silver award in the most prestigious international essay competition “the queen’s commonwealth essay competition 2022” representing Pakistan. According to a message, the competition was held under the aegis of the Royal Commonwealth Society, London among the young creative writers of Commonwealth nations and was participated by 36,300 students this year from around the globe. Indeed, a proud moment for Pakistan.