Economy ‘on ventilator’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday lambasted the coalition government for prioritising their court cases over the economic crisis in the country.

Addressing the marchers in Dina, Quaidabad, Peshawar and Chakdara, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan was witnessing record inflation. He decried the decline in the country’s agricultural output and the industrial sector, predicting that the cotton output for next year would be 25% less. In comparison, rice would be 40% less.

Regarding agriculture, he highlighted that farmers’ expenses had increased during the incumbent coalition government’s tenure. “The sale of tractor and DAP fertiliser has reduced by 45% and 75%, respectively,” he added.

“When we left, industrial progress stood at 27%, while it stands at 1% today. The nation is at a loss of Rs11 billion,” Khan reiterated his concerns for the country’s economy. Khan further claimed that remittances from overseas Pakistanis are decreasing while sharing concerns about Pakistan’s default increasing pressure on the rupee. The former premier said that 50 million Pakistanis live below the poverty level.

The PTI chief went on to explain that our wealth is decreasing. “And when this happens, how will we pay back our debts?” he questioned. He said banks abroad were being told that Pakistan did not have the ability to return loans. He went on to say that due to this, banks would refrain from giving the country loans.

Imran Khan warned that if Pakistan defaults, it will have to “compromise on its national security” the next time the government approaches foreign lenders for aid.

Recalling that the country’s default risk was a “mere 5pc” when he was in power earlier this year, Imran said the incumbent government has “devastated the economy”.

He further said all steps being taken by the current government, including bringing changes to the Army Act, are to ensure that the incumbent leaders can safeguard their “looted wealth”.

He further said that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country “once again” and they are “doing this all for themselves, not the country or its people”.

Reiterating his call for free and fair elections, Imran maintained it was the only way forward for the country. “PTI won 70 per cent of the elections despite the fact that the establishment was supporting them,” said the former premier.

He also claimed that the aim is to “eliminate Imran Khan”.

The PTI chairperson also said this “was a defining moment” in the history of the country and “when the nation stands up, they are unstoppable”.

Imran Khan said the failed assassination attempt on him had made it clear that the PTI could not be stopped. “Therefore, the aim is eliminate Imran Khan.”

He claimed that the government was introducing changes in the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 in an effort to bring in an army chief who could “protect them”. He said that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country. “They are doing this all for themselves, no the country,” he said. “Their concern is not the country but ending their [corruption] cases, ending the opposition. Their aim is not to bring an army chief who is professional [..] because their interests are against the country.”

During his live address, Imran Khan said that the government was carrying out “propaganda” against his party in collusion with Geo News. “I am doing a case against them in the United Kingdom, in London and Dubai. I will expose them. Media houses formed in the name of freedom of speech are doing propaganda.”

He went on to say that the current government, that was accused of corruption worth billions, had tried to accuse him of doing the same. He alleged that the coalition government only came into power to eradicate the corruption cases against them.

Commenting on the probe into the attempted assassination attack on him in Wazirabad, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the investigation can now only be done under Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Khan said that he has given the names of the three people whom he suspects of orchestrating the attack on him. “It will be proven what the three had planned against me,” he said alleging that the attackers are trying to remove him out of their way. “Whatever they [coalition government] do, they know that they can’t do anything against PTI. Through the march, the nation wants to convey that we don’t stand with them [government],” the PTI chief said informing his supporters about an announcement regarding the next action plan to move toward Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Imran Khan said the establishment exercises “absolute authority” in Pakistan compared to civilian setups. Speaking to a group of journalists at his residence in Lahore on Thursday, Imran said the army chief wanted Pakistan to vote against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations while he was of the view that abstaining would be a better option. He said that the army chief also informed him of American pressure on the matter. “I told him [army chief] that Pakistan should follow independent foreign policy.”

Speaking on the occasion, he also conceded that he had differences with the establishment on the issue of then Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and the anti-corruption drive. He said the military wanted Aleem Khan to be appointed the Punjab CM. Imran said he was informed about the “shady dealings” of the disgruntled PTI leader which is why he said he did not make him the provincial chief executive.

The PTI chief also admitted that as prime minister he failed to achieve results from his anti-corruption campaign. He also criticised the military’s media wing for responding to his statement on the army chief’s appointment that he had made during his Faisalabad address, saying he had never given any statement against the army as an institution. He reiterated that they have stepped back from the issue of the army chief. “Those in the government are fighting like cats and dogs, so let them fight it out.”