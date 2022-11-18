PAC decides to revoke free Hajj facility for VIPs

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday decided to revoke the free Hajj facility for VIPs and senior bureaucrats.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan. During which Noor stated that the facility of free Hajj for government officers, bureaucrats, and assistants should be abolished, noting that the country is in debt, poor people pay taxes, and government officials perform Hajj for free.

“All the details should be provided about who has taken advantage of the free Hajj facility,” he added.

The committee has sought all the details from the concerned ministry, AGPR, within 15 days, and recovery will be done from the families of the government officials who performed Hajj for free.