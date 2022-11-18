Wildlife painting exhibition starts today

An exhibition of paintings featuring wildlife and gems of nature by artists Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi will open here on November 18 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The three-day show aims to generate collective actions to conserve nature where the existence of humans is dependent on wellbeing of all other living things. Both the artists are brothers who spent their lives chasing wild game set in pristine wilderness that taught them to appreciate the flawless design and harmony of all creation, said the organizers.

“We have used many a canvas to express ourselves, sometimes by portraying the nature, sometimes by being part of it. We are self-taught weekend artists. Both of us share a passion for conservation of nature. Our artwork aim to showcase gems of nature in their natural habitats and at their best. We hope to inspire people around us so that we take collective actions to restore the balance of nature before it is too late,” said Kamran Qureshi while talking to APP.