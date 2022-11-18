12th Pakistan Mountain Festival to start from Dec 1

All set to kick off a two-week long 12th edition of Pakistan Mountain Festival with a live painting competition on December 1. Other events include Trail-5 cleanup and an interactive session on mountain wildlife and biodiversity, Pakistan Mountain Youth Forum, and an exhibition of paintings.

The grand event including a conference on “Cultural Heritage in the Changing Climate, Food Security and Mountain Women” and awards will be organized on December 9-12 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) under the patronage of National Heritage and Culture Division at. Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) are also supporting the grand event and conference.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday at PNCA, the Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division and chairperson of the grand event Fareena Mazhar said: Usually, we see the impact of climate change on life, livelihood and as a stress on the ecosystems and natural resources. This year, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture with the support of experts and communities representatives will be reviewing the impact of climate change on our heritage and culture in the changing times. Cultural heritage in the changing climate has been undermined in our country. Not much is done. Even we didn’t thought of taking up the mountain heritage conservation and promotion vigorously.

Ms. Mazhar said “We are living in the era of climate change, evidently supported by science. Even those nations and sectors of industry who were in the state of denial have now accepted that climate change is happening and very fast. Pakistan is one of the most climate vulnerable countries, and in Pakistan, mountains and its women are the most neglected and vulnerable”.

The grand event will significantly highlight the challenges confronting mountain heritage and culture, women’s socioeconomic empowerment. The outcome will serve as a framework for mainstreaming of mountain heritage and culture with a focus on women’s role in socioeconomic development, she said.

Senior Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Abdul Sattar Khokahr said PNCA is preparing a genuine kalash dance that will be launched at the closing ceremony of the grand event. It is one of the effort to preserve the diminishing cultural heritage.