Gold rate increases by Rs1,850 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,850 on Wednesday as it was sold at Rs 158,850 against its sale at Rs157,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,586 and was sold at Rs 136,188 against Rs 134,602, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 124,839 against its sale at Rs 123,385, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1782 against its sale at $1,775 the previous day, the association reported.