‘Joyland’ gets censor nod for screening in Pakistan

The Central Board of Film Censors has finally allowed the screening of Pakistani film ‘Joyland’, which was banned almost a week before its release, it was reported on Wednesday. According to details, multiple award-winning Pakistani film Joyland has been given the green signal for screening in Pakistan after some of its parts were deleted.

The Central Board of Film Censors had reviewed the Pakistani film on directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – who had formed an eight-member committee to assess the complaints as well as merits to decide on film’s release.

In a statement, Censor Board Chairman Muhammad Tahir Hassan said that the full board had allowed the local screening of Joyland after deleting some parts. “A certificate for the screening of the film is being issued,” he added. A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee to evaluate complaints filed against the globally-acclaimed film.

According to the notification, the eight-member committee will assess the complaints as well as merits to decide on its release in Pakistan. The film was initially scheduled to release in Pakistan on November 18.

Salman Sufi, head of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms, had previously tweeted that he was not in favour of the ban on films. “I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalised segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind.” Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, ‘Joyland’ by Saim Sadiq is the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”