FBR freezes bank accounts of Evacuee Trust Property Board

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) accounts in three separate banks for failing to pay Rs142.7 million in withholding tax in 2019 on Thursday.

According to facts, the sum was seized after the FBR Corporate Tax Office team, who worked under the supervision of Sadia Sadaf Gilani, Chief Commissioner of the Corporate Tax Office, blocked the bank accounts.

Furthermore, the Board’s finances were blocked under the chairmanship of Commissioner Enforcement II Naeem Babar.

Additional Commissioner Atif Bashir, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Mansoor Butt, Inspector Syed Waqas Ahmed, and Inspector Sardar Ahmed comprised the recovery team.

It’s worth noting that the Board was compelled to pay back withholding tax with arrears.