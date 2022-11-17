Ex-Matiari DC arrested on corruption charges

Former Matiari Deputy Commissioner Adnan Rashid was detained by the Hyderabad Police from Matiari on Thursday on suspicions of corruption in the purchase of property designated for the construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

According to reports, officer Adnan Rashid was recently fired from his position as Deputy Commissioner of Matiari after being charged with corruption.

During the acquisition, four billion rupees were transferred to Adnan Rashid’s account.

According to the police, Adnan Rashid is accused of stealing more than two billion rupees.