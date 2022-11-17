Lewis, Hunter and Kelly sparkle as Ireland win T20I series against Pakistan

LAHORE: Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter and Arlene Kelly helped Ireland to a historic series win against Pakistan on their first-ever visit to the country here on Wednesday. With the three-match T20I series levelled at 1-1, Ireland trounced the hosts by 34 runs in the decider at Gaddafi Stadium. After Ireland opt to bat, Lewis and Hunter set the tone with a 110-run partnership for the first wicket. It was only the third time Ireland had managed a century stand in women’s T20Is. Lewis and Hunter used the crease well to explore the gaps in the field and finished the powerplay on 56 without loss, and by the end of the tenth over, they had raced to 87. Lewis led from the front with a 26-ball half-century, the second-fastest in T20Is for Ireland. Nashra Sandhu broke the opening stand by dismissing Hunter for 40, and Lewis fell two overs later for a 46-ball 71, but Orla Prendergast kept the momentum going by hitting 37 off just 23 at No. 3. That meant Ireland posted 167 for 4, their highest against Pakistan.

In reply, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals even as Javeria Khan kept going from one end. A flurry of fours off Laura Delany and Richardson took her to a half-century off 36 balls but Jane Maguire had her chopping one on soon after to severely dent Pakistan’s hopes. At that stage, Pakistan needed 86 off 53 balls with six wickets in hand, and while Nida Dar did take the spinners on during her 24-ball 26, it was too tall a mountain to climb. Kelly, who hardly allowed the batters to get away, finished with three wickets to go with Delany’s three. Pakistan had won the ODI leg of the tour 3-0.

Brief scores: Ireland women 167 for 4 (Gaby Lewis 71, Amy Hunter 40, Nida Dar 1-27) beat Pakistan women 133 (Javeria Khan 50, Nida Dar 26, Arlen Kelly 3-19, Laura Delany 3-20) by 34 runs.