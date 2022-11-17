Omair’s unbeaten 101 leads Sindh’s fight in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Sindh were guided towards potential safety by an undefeated century by promising batter Omair Bin Yousuf on day-three of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round nine fixture against Northern while the Central Punjab-Balochistan match was poised for a draw on Wednesday. Third consecutive day of the Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa match in Abbottabad was lost due to rain and a wet outfield. Over at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), Sindh resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 52 for no loss in reply to Northern’s 605 for eight total. Middle-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf (101 not out 205 balls, 12 fours) was the star of the day for his side as his unbeaten century took Sindh to 345 for five (97.2 overs). Omair held the innings together to ensure his side stay poised towards a valuable draw.

Omair found good support from the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed who joined Omair at 216 for five. The two have so far added 129 runs for their unbroken sixth-wicket stand. Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 62 off 76 balls (eight fours) when stumps were drawn for the day. Saim Ayub scored 60 while captain Saud Shakeel contributed 43. Off-spinner Mubasir Khan took two wickets for Northern. Sindh would resume their innings today, 250 runs behind Northern with five first innings wickets intact. Over at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan finished day-three at 219 for four in their first innings in reply to Central Punjab’s first innings 349-run total. Opener Imran Butt top-scored with 80 off 147 balls (11 fours). The right-hander provided Balochistan a 115-run first-wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq (43 off 93 balls, seven fours, one six).

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai contributed 43 off 91 (five fours, two sixes). Central Punjab bowlers didn’t allow the Balochistan batters to get away as the run rate was kept under three. Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar was the most successful bowler for Central Punjab with three wickets for 64 in 24 overs. Balochistan will resume their innings 130-run behind Central Punjab tomorrow, at stumps on day-three Haris Sohail was unbeaten on 29, Hussain Talat was five not out.

Brief scores:

1: Northern elected to bat against Sindh at National Stadium Karachi

Northern 605 for eight (declared), 154.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 173, Umar Amin 140, Hasan Raza 135; Zahid Mehmood 4-185, Abrar Ahmed 3-231) vs Sindh 345 for 5, 97.2 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 101 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 62 not out, Saim Ayub 60, Saud Shakeel 43; Mubasir Khan 2-47)

2: Toss uncontested – Balochistan bowling first at the LCCA Ground against

Central Punjab

Central Punjab 349 all out, 96.5 overs (Qasim Akram 111, Faheem Ashraf 60, Ali Shan 53, Zafar Gohar 41, Bilal Asif 26; Akif Javed 4-97, Kashif Bhatti 2-59, Bilawal Iqbal 2-63, Yasir Shah 2-74) vs Balochistan 219 for 4, 74 overs (Imran Butt 80, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 43, Imam-ul-Haq 43, Haris Sohail 29 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-64)

3: No play due to rain and wet outfield — Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.