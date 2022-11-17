Two soldiers martyred in Bajaur exchange of fire

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom during intense fire exchange that took place on the night of November 15-16 between the security forces and terrorists in general area Hilal Khel, Bajaur District. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a terrorist was also killed during intense exchange of fire whereas weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Taj Muhammad (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan (age 30 years, resident of Malakand) who embraced martyrdom having fought gallantly during heavy gunfight. The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Earlier this month, the army’s military wing said a terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district. On October 26, two alleged bombers were killed after an intense exchange of fire as they attempted to attack a peace committee chief. The attackers, on a motorcycle-rickshaw and clad in explosive jackets, attempted to attack the office of Noor Alam Mehsud at Irfan Colony on DI Khan-Bannu road, a police official said.