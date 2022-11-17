Drone crashes into Orange Line train station in Lahore

A drone crashed into the Orange Line train station in Lahore on Wednesday. According to police, the drone crashed into the Ali Town Station of the Orange Line train, in which no explosives were found. The police added that it is being determined from which direction the remote control drone came towards the spot of crash. Bomb disposal and related authorities reached the spot and started investigation from various aspects of the incident. The Special Protection Unit is responsible for the area’s security. As soon as the incident was reported to them, the unit informed the police and mass transit authority, while intelligence agencies are also looking into the matter. However, none of the departments have issued a statement regarding the drone plane, where it came from and why, as well as whether it is a spy drone or not.