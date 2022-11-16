Saudi Arabia links release of funds with tax exemption

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have settled their loan concerns, under which the government in Islamabad will meet Saudi conditions of not taxing the payments.

According to sources, Saudi Arabia has decided to grant Pakistan $382 million for four projects in exchange for tax exemption.

According to the sources, the Pakistani government is also taking steps to meet the Saudi conditionality.

According to the sources, both countries will sign the agreements soon, and the signing ceremony will most likely take place during the Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan.