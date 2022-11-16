Maryam asks Imran Khan to come clean on watch deal

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to come clean on the issue of a watch that was gifted by the Saudi crown prince to him.

In a tweet uploaded on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz said “Don’t talk around, show the receipts! Who to the watch was sold, tell the name. How did the money get to Pakistan, tell that? The one who called others a thief turned out to be the biggest thief in Pakistan. Repentance!”

ادھر ادھر کی باتیں مت کرو، رسیدیں نکالو! گھڑی کس کو بیچی، نام بتاو؟ پیسہ پاکستان کیسے منگوایا، وہ بتاو۔ دوسروں کو چور کہنے والا پاکستان کا سب سے بڑا چور نکلا۔ توبہ! https://t.co/rDEuzsjlCj — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 16, 2022

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said Imran Khan sold the Rs2 billion watch through his frontwoman Farah Gogi for which they deposited only Rs20 million in the exchequer. “Imran Niazi, Farah Gogi, and Shahzad Akbar were involved in it,” he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hamza said “The cases against Farah Gogi in Anti-Corruption Establishment were dropped and only Imran Khan can undertake such cheap actions.”

He asked whether they resorted to Hundi or money laundering to bring the remaining amount to Pakistan from Dubai. “Now Imran Niazi is hiding behind public rallies to cover his wrongdoings,” he asserted