NEPRA concludes hearing into 1st quarterly adjustment of XWDISCOs

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded a public hearing into 1st quarterly adjustment of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) for fiscal year 2022-23. The public hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi while member Sindh Engineer Rafique Shaikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCOs sought an adjustment of Rs 43.337 billion for the first quarter under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. However, the officials of the Power Ministry requested the regulator to implement the adjustments in February and March of next year. They said that the NEPRA had earlier allowed charging of Rs3.30 per unit in the 4th quarter of the last fiscal year 2021-22 which would continue till January 2023. They were of the views that the new adjustments should be allowed once the earlier adjustments recovered.

The adjustments would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric. The power would likely to increase Rs 2.18 per unit with the 1st quarter adjustment.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) sought an adjustment of Rs 6.377 billion, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) Rs 5.337 billion, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs 2.704 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 9.101 billion, Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) Rs 10.657 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 2.129 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs1.184 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Rs 3.663 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 905 million and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Rs 1.282 billion for the said period. NEPRA would announced its detailed judgment after reviewing all the statistics.