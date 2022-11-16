Gold rate increases by Rs 1000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 on Tuesday as it was sold at Rs157,000 against its sale at Rs156,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 858 and was sold at Rs 134,602 against Rs133,744, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 123,385 against its sale at Rs 122,600, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1680 and Rs 1,440.32 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 and was traded at $1775 against its sale at $1,757 the previous day, the association reported.