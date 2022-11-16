IT ministry to launch 5G technology next year

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday vowed to launch 5G technology in the country next year.

The minister expressed these views while talking to Wang Hua, the CEO Zong, who called on him in his office, said a news release.

Matters related to spectrum, 5G technology, connectivity and the provision of quality telecom services were also discussed during the meeting.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq was also present in the meeting.

The Minister said that the provision of broadband services across the country was the topmost priority of the Ministry of IT.

He urged the telecom sector to upgrade its infrastructure to provide quality services to the masses, saying that every possible step is being taken to resolve issues of cellular mobile operators.

CEO Zong Wang Hua said Zong was ready to fully cooperate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for the launch of 5G technology in the country. He apprised that Zong was soon going to introduce microfinance-type application for e-commerce.