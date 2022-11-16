Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2022 The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs157,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 134,690. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 123,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,900. The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2022 City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Karachi PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Islamabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Peshawar PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Quetta PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Sialkot PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Attock PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Gujranwala PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Jehlum PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Multan PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Bahawalpur PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Gujrat PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Nawabshah PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Chakwal PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Hyderabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Nowshehra PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Sargodha PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Faisalabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785 Mirpur PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785