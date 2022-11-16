Daily Times

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs157,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 134,690. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 123,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 143,900.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Karachi PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Islamabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Peshawar PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Quetta PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Sialkot PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Attock PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Gujranwala PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Jehlum PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Multan PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Bahawalpur PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Gujrat PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Nawabshah PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Chakwal PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Hyderabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Nowshehra PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Sargodha PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Faisalabad PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785
Mirpur PKR 157,100 PKR 1,785

