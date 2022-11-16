Northern amass 605 for eight against Sindh in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Umar Amin and Qasim Akram scored hundreds for Northern and Central Punjab respectively on day-two of the ninth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches being played in Karachi and Lahore on Tuesday. There was once again no play in Abbottabad in the tie between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab due to overnight rain and a wet outfield. Over at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), table-toppers Northern resumed their first innings at 350 for one and went onto cross the 600-run mark to finish with 605 for eight (declared) against Sindh. Umar scored 140 off 198 balls (11 fours, two sixes) to spearhead his side’s batting performance following first day centuries by openers Hasan Raza and Mohammad Huraira. Faizan Riaz contributed 47 and Umar Waheed scored 35. Northern called-off their innings after 154.5 overs batting. Sindh who are number two behind Northern in the points table, finished day-two at 52 for no loss (19 overs). Khurram Manzoor was batting on 20 and his opening partner Saim Ayub was 32 not out when stumps were drawn for the day.

Over at the LCCA Ground, Central Punjab made a resounding comeback against Balochistan courtesy a smashing century by promising all-rounder Qasim Akram. Resuming at the overnight score of 67 for four Central Punjab managed to post a hugely competitive 349-run total.

Qasim recorded his maiden first-class century and played a pivotal role in his side’s recovery. The right-hander hit 17 fours and one six in his 111 off 162 balls. Qasim added 140 runs for the fifth-wicket with Faheem Ashraf, the left-handed Faheem hit seven fours and a six in his 60.

Wicketkeeper Ali Shan provided the impetus to the innings from the lower-order by compiling 53 off 113 balls (seven fours), he was the last batter to be dismissed. Ali’s dismissal brought an end to the day’s play. Balochistan will start their first innings today. Akif Javed who captured three wickets with his left-arm seam on day-one, added another scalp today to finish with four wickets for 97 runs. Kashif Bhatti, Bilawal Iqbal and Yasir Shah took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

1: Northern elected to bat against Sindh at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium Karachi)

Northern 605 for eight (declared), 154.5 overs (Mohammad Huraira 173, Umar Amin 140, Hasan Raza 135; Zahid Mehmood 4-185, Abrar Ahmed 3-231) vs Sindh 52 for no loss, 19 overs (Saim Ayub 32 not out, Khurram Manzoor 20 not out)

2: Toss uncontested – Balochistan bowling first at the LCCA Ground against Central Punjab

Central Punjab 349 all out, 96.5 overs (Qasim Akram 111, Faheem Ashraf 60, Ali Shan 53, Zafar Gohar 41, Bilal Asif 26; Akif Javed 4-97, Kashif Bhatti 2-59, Bilawal Iqbal 2-63, Yasir Shah 2-74)

3: No play due to rain between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Stadium.