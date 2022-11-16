Paragon Club defeat Lahore Gymkhana Club

LAHORE: Paragon Cricket Club defeated Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Club by 6 wickets at Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground Lahore here the other day. Batting first, Lahore Gymkhana made 189 runs in their 35 allotted overs. Their main run getters were Khurram Niazi (47), Asim Bucha (39) and Asfar (29). Paragon Club’s Jahanzaib Haider took four wickets while Salman Naseer, Rameez Imran and Arish Ali claimed two wickets apiece. In reply, Paragon Club easily chased the target in the 27th over. The main run scorers were Asad Ullah Qasim (67), Rameez Imran (50), Ali Zoraiz Asif (28) and Ali Zaryab Asif (23). Lahore Gymkhana’s Sajid Khan and Ahmad Arif claimed one wicket each.