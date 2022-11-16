Petroleum prices to stay unchanged

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for second half of November 2022. Briefing media here on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s decision to keep the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil unchanged for for next 15 days. The minister said that as per the government decision of Nov 9, the State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have filed applications in the Supreme Court regarding the pending appeals in Riba case. The current prices for petrol are Rs224.80 per litre, Rs235.30 for HSD, Rs186.50 for LDO and Rs191.83 for kerosene. On October 30, too, the government had decided to keep the petrol prices unchanged. During his brief media talk on Tuesday, Dar also said that the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan had submitted applications to the Supreme Court requesting to withdraw their appeals against the Federal Shariat Court’s (FSC) direction to the government for a complete transformation of the banking system into Shariah-compliant banking by December 2027.

Earlier this year, the FSC had ruled that the federal government and provincial governments must amend relevant laws and issued directives that the country’s banking system should be free of interest by December 2027. Commercial banks and the central bank had subsequently filed an appeal before the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the FSC verdict. However, last week, Dar had said that the SBP and NBP would withdraw their appeals, adding that the government would quickly try to implement Islamic banking system in the country. Updating on the matter, he said: “Both of the applications have been submitted in the apex court.”