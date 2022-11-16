Thandilanwala SHO, four others booked over custodial death charges

The station house officer of Tandlianwala police was arrested and booked in a case along with four other constables on charges of custodial death. Submitting an application, the ASI Nazir Ahmed said that four constables of the city Tandlianwala police took a man identified as Irfan into custody on Friday last and kept him at different places. The accused constables put Irfan behind the bars on Monday when his condition was deteriorated. The ASI alleged that accused breathed his last in the police station lockup. He said the SHO inspector Mazharul Haq along with accused constables had bundled the body of Irfan in a private vehicle and dropped it in Tayaba Town. They asked a man identified as Babar to call the Rescue 15 informing that a dead body was lying in Tayaba Town. The accused policemen kept Irfan in illegal detention which led to his death and they also concealed the facts of the incident. He said investigation incharge Akhtar Duraj shifted the body to hospital and made an incident report in which he mentioned that deceased was an old man and found to be an addict.