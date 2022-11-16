Punjab CM lauds lawyers leading role for supremacy of constitution

A delegation led by Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday. Former LHCBA president Jahangir Jhoja, former president Lahore Bar Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, former SCBA secretary Muhammad Asif Cheema, Mian Muhammad Munir Advocate and Mian Asad Munir were included in the delegation. Provincial Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan and former principal secretary GM Sikandar were also present. Chief Minister Parvez Elahi congratulated Abid Zuberi on his success in the Supreme Court Bar Association’s election and expressed best wishes to him. Solid steps were taken for the welfare of the legal fraternity in the previous tenure and the same would be done now; he assured and remarked that free treatment facilities would be provided to lawyers and their families at par with gazetted officers. The government has always prioritized the welfare of the lawyers and their problems would be solved on a priority basis, he said. My doors are always open for you; he added and noted that the lawyers’ community has played a leading role in democracy and the supremacy of the constitution. Their role is key to ensuring the implementation of law and justice while socioeconomic equality is also important for composite societal development, the CM said. If Pakistan is to be taken forward, the enforcement of law and justice must be ensured. The lawyers’ community must play its role to bring justice to the common man, he maintained. There is great joy in the election of Abid Zuberi as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and it is hoped that he would play an active role in solving the lawyers’ problems. He further said that Abid Zuberi is a dedicated lawyer and would live up to the trust of the lawyers’ community. Parvez Elahi also thanked the supporters of Abid Zuberi.

Abid Zuberi said that the lawyers’ community appreciates the public welfare-oriented services of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. You have always supported us, for which we are grateful, he added. Jahangir Jhoja said that people still remember your work done in the past as you have done immense work for public welfare in a short period.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has nominated Rai Shajar Abbas as the chairman of the district committee Nankana Sahib of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab. The CM gave Rai Shajar Abbas the notification during a meeting and expressed best wishes to him. Rai Shajar Abbas thanked the CM for his trust.

Provincial Secretary Information and Culture Department Asif Iqbal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal visited ailing actor Tariq Teddy at PKLI and handed over a financial assistance cheque of five lakh rupees to his son on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The CM also sent a bouquet to Tariq Teddy and prayed for his speedy recovery adding that every possible step would be taken in this regard. Information Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi stated that he inquired about the health on the order of CM Parvez Elahi and gave a financial relief cheque while Press Secretary Muhammad Iqbal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Tariq Teddy.

Meanwhile, the specialised healthcare and medical education dept has sent a letter to Dean PKLI to immediately form a medical board for the treatment of Tariq Teddy.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals to improve affairs of the south Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting decided to constitute a committee under Provincial Minister Raja Basharat to remove hurdles to make the south Punjab secretariat fully active. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Akhtar Malik, Shahabuddin, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, ACS Capt (r) Asadullah Khan, secretary finance, secretary regulations and others attended the meeting. ACS (south Punjab) gave a briefing to the participants.

The CM directed to ensure the utilization of 35 per cent development funds allocated to south Punjab and made it clear that the incumbent government would ensure to achieve south Punjab-related targets while ensuring that these funds are not spent anywhere else. PML-N always cheated the masses on the issue of south Punjab; he regretted and pointed out that there had been exemplary development in the south Punjab region in his previous tenure. The CM announced a phased construction and restoration of the Multan-Vehari road adding that the state-of-the-art circuit house and gymkhana club would also be built in Multan.