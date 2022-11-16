Abby pens message to her and Nick Cannon’s newborn

A beautiful message for her baby girl. Abby De La Rosa penned a touching tribute to her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who she welcomed with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11. “Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents,” Abby wrote in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. “Not one single word can express the love we have for you.”

Beautiful’s arrival marks baby No. 3 between Abby and Nick. The pair also share 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion-who Abby noted are eager to meet their little sister.

“We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world,” she added. “Your brothers can’t wait to meet you.”

Abby’s post was accompanied by photos of herself and Nick holding their newborn close in the hospital. And Abby was sure to shoutout Nick’s affection for their daughter, writing, “You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved.”

Nick responded to her post to say, “I love our family and I love you! Thank you for our beautiful blessing!”

Nick is also dad to 1-month-old Rise, 22-month-old Powerful Queen and 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” with Brittany Bell; 2-month-old Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole; 4-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Earlier this month, model Alyssa Scott announced she is pregnant with her second child with Nick. Alyssa and Nick’s first child, son Zen, passed away in 2021 due to a brain tumor when he was 5 months old. Back in September, Abby reflected on her life with Nick, noting on the Sept. 13 episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast, “Being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth.”

As far as family goes, Abby feels strongly that their dynamic will not hurt their parenthood journey.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids,” Abby continued. “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way. And I love that.'”