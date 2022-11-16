Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover name their daughter Devi

It’s baby time in Bollywood! After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, actors and couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have also become new parents and have welcomed their baby daughter. Bipasha and Karan named their child Devi Basu Singh Grover. Explaining the meaning of their daughter’s name, the actress penned a heartfelt note that read, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan”. Naming their child is one of the most important parts of one’s parenthood journey. Our names become synonymous with our identity. So selecting the right name for their child is extremely important for parents.