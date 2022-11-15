Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 15 Nov 2022, other currencies

The Pakistani rupee gained little against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.2.

In the open market, the US dollar is sold between Rs 226 to 228, said forex dealers.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 15Nov22 PKR 221.7 PKR 222.2