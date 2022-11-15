Daily Times

Tuesday, November 15, 2022


Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 15 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

The Pakistani rupee gained little against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.7 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.2.

In the open market, the US dollar is sold between Rs 226 to 228, said forex dealers.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
15Nov22 PKR 221.7 PKR 222.2
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 31.13 31.38
EUR  Euro EUR 241.5 244.5
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.6
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.6 63.2
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.8 65.4
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 275.3 278

 

