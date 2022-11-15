Salman Sufi on Monday tweeted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had learned about the movie Joyland’s prohibition and taken note of it.

According to Sufi, the head of the PM’s Strategic Reforms, the premier “constituted a high-level committee to review” the “complaints as well as the merits to decide on its release in Pakistan.”

Sufi also praised Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister of information, for her efforts.

I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind. I will request my friend @Marriyum_A to see if it’s possible to review the ban & meet the team #Joyland — Salman Sufi (Get New Covid Booster Today) (@SalmanSufi7) November 12, 2022

Sufi previously tweeted that he opposed the ban on films in order to express his personal opinions on the matter. “I personally do not think that movies that focus on problems experienced by socially excluded groups should be banned. Trusting people to watch and form their own opinions is important.

Originally scheduled for release on November 18, 2022, Joyland, directed by Saim Sadiq, produced by ALL CAPS and Sarmad Khoosat Films, was postponed due to Pakistan Censorship Board.

After taking home the coveted feminist award at the famous Cannes Film Festival, the film has garnered praise and attention on a global scale.

The film, which portrays the struggles of transgender persons, was to be Pakistan’s first official entry for the Oscars. However, for it to be eligible, it had to be released in the country a week before November 30, 2022.

According to Sadiq, the film was initially approved by all three censor boards in Pakistan back in August 2022.

Following the news of the ban, there was an uproar on social media protesting the ban on the movie. Notable names in the industry from Pakistan raised their voices which included Sarwat Gillani, Osman Khalid Butt, Adnan Malik, Sanam Saeed. Alexandra Daddario also expressed her support for the film.

Author Fatima Bhutto and Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousufzai also spoke out against the ban.

“Any country should be proud to have a film like Joyland, winning awards all over the world, and equally proud to stand up to narrow-minded bigots who only damage Pakistan’s reputation,” Fatima Bhutto tweeted.