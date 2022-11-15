Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more stars turn heads with chic styles at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a stylish family night out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the SKIMS founder received a special honour.

Kim wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga cut-out gown with a long train and bow accents to the event, which took place Nov. 12 in West Hollywood and was presented by Paul Mitchell. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a custom black, backless halter gown by Loewe. The sisters were joined by their mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown. At the Baby2Baby Gala, Tyler Perry presented Kim with the Giving Tree Award for her longtime commitment to helping children in need. “As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine,” she said in her speech. “Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right and what leads our world better, especially for our children. I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change.”

Kim said she dedicated her award to her kids-North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3. In addition to Kim, Kylie and Kris, celebs such as Vanessa Bryant, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland and Ciara also attended the Baby2Baby Gala.