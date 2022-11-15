Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

MIAMI: Nelly Korda fired seven birdies in a six-under par 64 on Sunday to seize victory in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship and return to the top of the world rankings. The American’s storming last round saw her defend the title she won last year and lift her first trophy of what has been a tough 2022. Korda missed much of the first half of the season because of a blood clot in her arm that required surgery. She had taken the last five weeks off after missing back-to-back cuts at the NW Arkansas Championship and the Ascendant LPGA in Texas. “Honestly, amazing,” said Korda, who will rise from fourth in the world to supplant Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul atop the rankings. “There has been more down than ups this year, and I think that that’s what makes this so much sweeter to me.” It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks. Korda’s eighth LPGA title was her first coming from behind, and the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said she planned to enjoy it before turning her attention to the upcoming Tour Championship season finale.