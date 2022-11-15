Algo Pakistan wins fist P@SHA award in supply chain category

Algo, a provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, announced that it has won its first P@SHA Award in the Supply Chain category at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2022 Lahore, Pakistan.

By winning Pakistan’s premier award for digital excellence, the Algo Pakistan team has been recognized as one of the nation’s most innovative and successful providers of software solutions and services.

In addition to the P@SHA Award, Algo has been shortlisted for the Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, which recognize the best digital solutions across the region’s top 16 countries.