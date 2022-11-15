IMARAT Group signs MoU to inspire Pakistani children towards STEAM learning

In the bid to promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education in the country, IMARAT Group together with Graana.com, Agency21, and PropSure, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with STEAM Pakistan.

The MoU was signed on 11th November 2022 by Farhan Javed, Group Director IMARAT Hospitality and Salman Naveed Khan, CEO Pak Alliance for Maths and Science (PAMS). It merits mentioning that the partnership with STEAM Pakistan is happening via the Pak Alliance for Math and Science Welfare Trust (PAMS).

STEAM Pakistan is a five-year project backed by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) which aims to advance access to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education to secondary school students. The program aims to curate, design, and mainstream STEAM education in 13,000 government high schools across the country by 2027.

Commenting on the importance of STEAM Education, Farhan Javed stated that academic-industry partnerships are one of the most impactful ways to grant the younger generation exposure to diverse fields of knowledge and skillset necessary in the 21st century.

Volunteer employees from IMARAT, Graana.com, Agency21, and PropSure will be delivering Safeer sessions in government schools over the years. The employees will exhibit their field knowledge and mentor willing students in their professional journey. It is pertinent to state that the holistic motive of this understanding is to impart values of leadership, creative thinking, and hard work in the younger generation, particularly young girls.

The vision is to break the taboos surrounding academic fields being limited to medicine or engineering, and give the youth exposure to diverse fields of knowledge such as business management, real estate, public policy, marketing, design, and so on. Moreover, the goal is that when young students will see successful women participating in Pakistan’s economy and covering major ground in their careers, they will be more accepting of women’s leadership and education.

It must be remembered that this is not the first time that the IMARAT Group has been playing its part in developing a more equitable society in Pakistan by promoting the virtues of sustainable communities and quality education. It has been a year that the Group has been working on its widely-talked-about TameerSeTaleem project to promote quality education in Pakistan. STEAM Pakistan is another step further towards that mission.