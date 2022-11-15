Residents demand reopening of girls primary school in Sanghoori

The education authorities have shut down Government Girls Primary School located on Captain Sarwar Shaheed Road in Sanghoori after emerging it into a high school, creating unrest among the parents and the students.

The step of education authorities is hampering educational activities in the area for last two years, informed sources on Monday.

Tens of hundreds of young girls, who are belonging to poor or middle class families and keen to enrol with government run school located nearby their residents, either sitting at home or attending private schools, they said.

The parents of these girls have written to provincial government high ups including Punjab Chief minister, seeking their intervention for the reopening of school which have been shut for last two years.

Scores of parents, along with their young daughters have reportedly gathered at Capt Sarwar Shaheed Road to raise their voice against the closure of government run school.

However, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority Iffat Naseem have turned a deaf ear to the lingering issue.

Amir Khan, a local resident said that his five years old daughter Romana Bibi wanted to attend school but the only government run educational institution has been closed for last two years. “I am a poor labourer with daily income of Rs 800 and can’t afford to send my daughter to private school for education,” he said in chocked voice. He said area people have been running from pillar to post to get this school opened but the government is not taking interest.