China Cultural Center launches 100-episode series ‘Foreigners telling Stories’

China cultural center in Pakistan has officially launched online documentary series “Foreigners telling Stories – Overseas Employees look at China”.

The 100-episode documentary series is comprising of the experiences of different foreign nationals working with different Chinese enterprises, organizations and companies. Facing the camera, they tell their real feelings of being in Chinese enterprises and observing China from the perspective of foreigners, expressing their love for China and their friendship with Chinese people.

All of them work in the overseas branches of Chinese enterprises, including managers who lead the development and growth of their companies, technical experts who work in the front line of R&D, and a group of ordinary employees who struggle for a better life. It is Co-produced by Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Foreign Publicity Office of Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Shanghai Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Xinmin Evening News Agency and launched by China Cultural Center in Pakistan which can be scene by the official Facebook page.

China Cultural Center in Pakistan will comprehensively utilize all the humanity resources in the future to showcase Chinese history, culture and tourism, stories and will continue to make relentless efforts for a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship.