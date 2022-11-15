MDCAT 2022 conducted at 13 centers across KP

The Medical Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) for admission to all public and private medical and dental colleges of the province was successfully conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkwa with participation of a total of 46,230 candidates, out of which 27,871 were male and 18,359 were female students.

The test was managed by the Education, Testing & Evaluating Agency (ETEA) in nine different regions of the province including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Kohat, Malakand, Swat, Swabi, Mardan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, said a press release on Monday. The official announcement of the test results will be made by the Pakistan Medical Commission on November 17, while the answer bubble sheet copy of the concerned students along with the key will be uploaded on the ETEA website within 24 hours from which the students can draw their own results.