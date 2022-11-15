Galyat receives first snowfall of the current winter season

The first snowfall on Monday started in Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Thandiyani and received more than four inches of snow while Naran received more than two feet of snow overnight. Intermittent rain and snowfall continued on the mountains of Galyat, Thandyani, Siran, Naran, Batta Kundi, Kaghan, and adjacent areas including Shogran, more than two feet of snow has been recorded in Kaghan. The staff of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) heavy machinery placed in various places of Kaghan valley and busy clearing in snow clearing from Kaghan highway. After snowfall and heavy downpours which continued from last night, the temperatures all across the Hazara division decreased especially in the hilly areas remained below zero. Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has also issued an advisory for tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain, and use iron chains during travel in Galyat while it’s snowing. GDA staff and snow-clearing machinery are ready to tackle any situation and clear roads. A large number of tourists reached Galyat to enjoy the snowfall while people are rushing to the soap, fish and other winter delicacies spots to enjoy the chilling weather in Abbottabad. According to the metrological department more rain is expected at scattered places in the Hazara division and snowfall over the hills is also expected in Naran, Kaghan and Gillyat.