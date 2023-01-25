In this modern age, where technology advances are commonly used, time is the essence. Essentially, instant responses are critical. This is because one of the important issues is human mistakes. Most often, it takes a long time before humans can detect and respond to cyberattacks. And this is one of the reasons why AI (Artificial Intelligence) is very valuable. For instance, it can determine your normal traffic and converts it into a data set. In case, there is a malicious attack or something unusual is happening, then AI can detect immediately that there is something suspicious and prevents it. It’s more of preventing the incident from occuring rather than responding to the cyberattack.

Is AI Essential for Cybersecurity?

To guarantee the security of information, you can use a premium VPN or start with a free VPN. Although AI is capable of accomplishing several tasks quickly, there are still other challenges that organizations have to face. The most common are privacy of data and security.

There are a lot of reasons why AI is essential for cybersecurity. First, there is a shortage of super talented people in the marketplace. Based on some studies, it is expected that there will be millions of vacancies for cyber experts. Hence, the problem is, there is more demand than supply. Basically, there is just a lack of people. However, this talent shortage can be addressed by AI.

Aside from the talent shortage, another reason why AI is clearly essential is the timing. When AI is combined with automation and machine learning, then it can be extremely fast.

Are There Any Technical or Legal Issues That Should Be Considered?

When using AI-based system, the most critical part would be the learning period. So, what should you do? You should ensure that you are providing legitimate data to your AI-based system. Think of it as garbage in, garbage out. This means that if you are feeding it with legitimate data, then most probably, you will obtain the appropriate responses. On the other hand, if the AI-based system is being supplied with the wrong data, then it would fail and will not make the right decisions. So, during the learning stage, it is important to ensure that the right data is placed into the system.

How AI Can Help in Preventing Cyber Attacks?

Just as companies are learning how to use Amazon and YouTube in growing their business, it is also important that they have some knowledge about AI.

As organizations have gone deeper into the digital age, the more they need protection against cyber threats. In fact, based on research, cyber attacks can occur every 39 seconds. And AI (Artificial intelligence) is the most effective way of stopping these increasing numbers of cyber attacks on organizations. Aside from having an accurate defense, AI can also save you time and money.

During the previous years, tracking down cyber attacks is done manually. A lot of time is spent on monitoring and responding to these attacks and unfortunately, its outcome were less effective. However, when AI was introduced, it has completely changed the whole process, enhancing their ability to detect and stop these threats. Since the defense is being automated, then you can set up a foundation of protection, and ensures that the technology can recognize and stop these threats before they can do any damage to your system.

Due to its growing popularity, we have seen a tremendous increase in the investment in cybersecurity. The amplified protection offered by AI is made possible due to its ability to process huge sets of data to detect threats, analyze its risks and eventually take immediate action on the matter.

How to Use AI for Cyber Attacks?

Since AI is an advanced technology, then it can be effective in detecting and stopping cyberattacks. Alternatively, it can also be used by cyber criminals for developing hacking strategies. In a similar way that AI can be used for identifying threats, it can also be used for recognizing vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Some smart cybercriminals can reverse the system of the AI to breach sensitive information and gain control on the organization’s cybersecurity. Sometimes AI can also be used for scraping devices, applications, and networks for vulnerabilities. Apparently, regardless of what techniques cybercriminals use, it can be improved with AI.

Some Examples of AI Defeating Cyber Attacks

Although it is much easier to discuss AI and cybersecurity in a larger point of view, however, having actual applications can help in visualizing its impact. Here’s what AI-based cybersecurity looks like in the real world:

AI can help in fighting phishing and spam by quickly detecting any unsafe correspondence such as emails that contain hidden messages from newly created domains.

AI can monitor patterns in data and detect any inconsistencies. Some of these suspicious patterns include the frequency of emails sent.