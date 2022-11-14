‘Haqiqi Azadi’ march to resume from Kharian today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi march will resume from Punjab’s Kharian today (Monday).

According to the details, the marchers will reach Mandi Bahauddin today from Kharian. Chairman PTI Imran Khan will address the marchers via video link at 4pm today.

The PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March is heading towards Islamabad under the leadership of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also address the rally at 2:15pm. He will reach Mandi Bahauddin with Shafqat Mahmood and other party leaders.

کل انشاءاللہ شاہ محمود قریشی صاحب کے ہمراہ پنجاب کی قیادت ساڑھے 10 بجے سپریم کورٹ رجسٹری میں پریس کانفرنس کریں گے. اس کے بعد شاہ محمود قریشی صاحب، شفقت محمود صاحب اور دیگر قیادت منڈی بہاؤ الدین کے لیے روانہ ہوگی. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 13, 2022

While addressing PTI marchers via video link on Sunday, Imran Khan condemned the bomb blast in Turkiye and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives. He expressed condolences to the Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the incident.

Imran Khan ruled out the speculations about the slow pace of Haqeeqi Azadi March.

On the other hand, reiterating the stance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regarding the holding of the next general election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Saturday questioned the logic behind holding the long march towards Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“What does the PTI wants to achieve through this march? If they want elections, these would be held after this government completes the remaining tenure,” he questioned while speaking at a press conference in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda.

Aftab Sherpao elaborated that there was a procedure written in the Constitution to remove a government so it would be better for PTI to follow it instead of creating anarchy by holding the so-called long march.

On this occasion, PTI workers, including tehsil council member Musarrat Bibi, Alamzeb Khan, Meraj Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with their family members.

The QWP leader said that the PTI chairman was trying to make the appointment of the army chief controversial. He said that Imran Khan wanted to bring his “own man” as the army chief.

He urged the coalition government to build a narrative in order to counter Imran Khan’s propaganda and tell the nation about his nefarious designs.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country could not afford the politics of confrontation as the people were facing unemployment and skyrocketing inflation, adding that it was the previous PTI government, which left the economy in a bad shape.

The QWP leader believed that the economy could not be revived until political stability was achieved. He maintained the PDM candidates lost the recent by-elections mainly because of the government’s failure to overcome the rising inflation.