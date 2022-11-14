PM Shehbaz to hold meeting with allies in Islamabad today

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad on Monday from London to hold an important meeting with party allies.

After spending a few days in London, the prime minister flew privately to Islamabad.

In addition to meeting the party leaders this evening, he will resume his official engagements today.

The meeting’s topic will be the nation’s political climate.

A meeting with the leaders of partner parties will also be held this evening by the prime minister.

After attending the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for London for a private visit.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Twitter about the PM’s trip, stating that the premier had left for the United Kingdom on a private plane for a private visit.

PM Shehbaz, according to sources, will consult with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on important issues in London, in which various issues including the current domestic political situation will be discussed.

The PM and the PML-N chief are also expected to discuss rival party chief Imran Khan’s march toward the capital as well.

Sources are also anticipating that PM Shehbaz’s private visit to London may last more than a day.

This is the prime minister’s second visit to the city since September where he had met with Nawaz a day after arriving in London to attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After the prime minister’s previous visit, Ishaq Dar had taken over as Pakistan’s finance minister again in a desperate move by the bigwigs of the PML-N not only to revive the country’s faltering economy but to regain its lost political capital ahead of the next general elections.

The minister’s return to office was at the time expected to pave the way for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

However, the much-anticipated stability that had been eagerly sought by the PML-N remains yet to be established.

The PM and the PML-N chief are also expected to discuss rival party chief Imran Khan’s march toward the capital as well.