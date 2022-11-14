Alizeh Shah drops jaws with latest Instagram pictures

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and posted a new picture gallery of herself on the feed. The celebrity added a single skull and cross-bone emoji in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

The clicks see Alizeh Shah in a pair of black trousers with a matching knitted tank top. She held a coffee mug in her hand while posing at what looks like the set of her on-air drama ‘Taqdeer’. The actor wore her long hair in curls with doll face makeup.

The viral snaps received love from the massive social media fanbase of Shah in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

On the work front, Shah is currently being seen essaying the lead role of Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’. The cast of the also play includes Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam. Directed by Mohsin Talat, ‘Taqdeer’ airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm, only on ARY Digital.