Another assistant commissioner dies in road accident

A road accident in Phoolnagar on Monday morning claimed the lives of two individuals, including assistant commissioner Pattoki.

The previous two days have seen two assistant commissioners lose their lives in car accidents, with Qasim Mahboob becoming the second.

At the Phoolnagar Bypass, a Vigo pickup and a Suzuki carry van was involved in an accident on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Qasim Mahboob was one of the two fatalities in the tragedy, which also critically injured four other persons.

After receiving information, members of Rescue 1122 arrived on the scene and transported the injured and dead bodies to Phoolnagar’s trauma centre.

The assistant commissioner for Loralai passed away in a car accident last Saturday. When his car collided with another vehicle in Loralai, Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmad Baloch was riding in it. The assistant commissioner passed away as a result.