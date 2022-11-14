Jennifer Garner’s hair transformation before the holidays

Can you tell Jennifer Garner’s changed her hair? ‘Cause she totally has. The 13 Going on 30 star showcased a new look at the Big Night Out gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles in Hollywood Nov. 10. For the occasion, Jennifer had her medium-long brunette locks chopped into a chic lob. She paired the new ‘do with a white blazer and matching top and shorts, plus tan pumps.

Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told People, “I’m calling it The Jen G cut for Gen Z.”

He said he gave Jennifer “texturized long layers for volume that sit on the collarbone” and sideswept “Bardot bangs to frame the face.” For the textured look, he used the 6-in-1 Styler from his brand Virtue Labs, in which Jennifer, 50, is a brand partner, to lock in the style.

“This cut works for anyone at any age,” Adir added. “You can have a transformation at any stage and hair is a wonderful reboot.”

Jennifer’s hair transformation comes at a special time, as Adir noted, “It’s always nice to have a freshness for the holidays!”