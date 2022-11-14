‘Phone Bhoot’ collects Rs 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif’s recently released horror comedy film Phone Bhoot had a horrible seventh day at the box office as the film collected INR 1 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.08 crore on its seventh day in theatres. The film clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s survival drama Mili and Sonakshi Sinha’s film on body positivity Double XL both of which have struggled hard to get to the INR 5 crore mark in seven days.

This takes the film’s total collection to INR 12.9 crore in seven days. Considering the current numbers, the film is expected to be pulled out of theatres soon. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.