This exchange between Britney Spears and Ariana is on our radar for all the right reasons

Not much is sweetener than this. Britney Spears and Ariana Grande had nothing but love for each other on Nov. 11, when they exchanged messages on Instagram. The cute convo came after Britney shared a post about meditation, writing in the caption, “good God I can breathe better.” She went on to praise Ariana’s fragrance line, saying that she “obsessed” with the “Thank U, Next” singer’s products. ?”I can breathe better,” Britney wrote, “and it smells so good.” The post prompted Ariana to respond in the comments section with a sweet note of her own. As it turns out, she’s a fan of the Princess of Pop’s perfume collection as well. “I love yours as well,” Ariana wrote Nov. 11. “Always have and will. Sending you so much love, queen.” This was not the first time Ariana has shown love to the “Circus” singer. For many years, Ariana has wowed viewers with her pretty spot-on impression of Britney’s voice, which she’s performed during appearances on The Tonight Show, That’s My Jam and Saturday Night Live.