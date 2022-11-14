Pakistan needs more funding to cope with climate change

United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday said that urgent funds are needed to tackle the climate crisis in Asia, especially Pakistan to enhance expenditure on vital public services such as health, education, and social protection. It said that climate disasters forced to invest in reconstruction and rebuilding and developing countries including Pakistan are cutting expenditures on public services and social protection and resulting in more people being pushed back into poverty. Chairing a seminar on the ” Impact of Climate Disaster on Economy”, UBG Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that already more than 50 percent of Asia’s population lives below the $5.50 per day poverty line said a press release. He said between 2013 and 2020 only about $113 billion in public climate finance from international providers was committed to these countries, equating to an average of just over $14 billion per year.