Agreement to declare Punjab, California as sister state initiated: CM

Progress with regard to making an agreement to declare Punjab and California as ‘Sister State’ had been initiated and a special letter had been issued to the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on behalf of the Head of California Legislative Assembly Mr. Chris R.Holden in this regard.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, the CM had been extended an invitation to ink his signatures on the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California.

CM chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the agreement in which former federal minister Moonis Elahi also participated.

Former federal secretary and chairman P&D Salman Ghani apprised about the details and ingredients of the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California.

The CM directed to give a final shape to the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California forthwith. He said that the agreement would enhance trade, economic, business relations between Pakistan and California and would increase bilateral investment. He highlighted that relations in the sectors of education, health, information technology, environment and culture would be promoted. He underscored that this agreement would further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and the state of California.

The chief minister said that a special section would be set up in the Planning & Development Board in order to give a final shape to the agreement which would give the matters a final shape with regard to the agreement.

CM said that all matters relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State would be finalised soon. He said though the Punjab government delegation had been given an invitation to visit California so as to participate in the agreement signing ceremony but we would be pleased if the Californian delegation make this agreement by coming over to Lahore.

The CM apprised that the Legislative Assembly of California had passed the agreement resolution to declare Sister State relationship between Punjab and California. He added that a reference had been given in the letter being sent by Mr. Chris R Holden about the resolution passed from the California Legislative Assembly relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State relationship, adding that the copy of the letter had been sent to Ambassador of America in Pakistan Mr Donald Blome, Director of USAID Mission and the officials concerned.

CM stated that Chris R Holden apprised him that the later was highly pleased to extend him a formal invitation about the Sister State relationship agreement between California and Punjab. He hoped that under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi agreement of Sister State relationship between Punjab and California would soon be signed.

Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal, former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander, Secretary Local Government, DG Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the concerned officials attended the meeting.