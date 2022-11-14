Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur Narowal

Indian Sikh yatrees visiting in Pakistan to attend the 553th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, on Sunday visited Gurdwara Kartarpur Narowal and performed their rituals. Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shahrukh Niazi, DPO Imran Razaq and Sardar Inderjit Singh member of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) received the yatrees. A documentary was also showed to the yatrees on the construction of Gurdwara Sahib. On the occasion, sikh pilgrims said: “We received a lot of love in Pakistan, the Pakistan government made best accommodation, food security arrangements for them”. They expressed their wish that conditions of visas should be relaxed. They said the both neighboring countries should not create difficulties in the routes for the people to come and go, but should make ease. Sardar Preet Singh, party leader of Shiromani Gurdwara Bandhak Committee India, Sardar Diljit Singh Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Sharanjit Singh Jatha Leader Haryana Committee, Sardar Shamsher Singh Jatha Leader Kashmir Committee, along with officials of groups of various states and regions of India, were also present. They thanked the government of Pakistan and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for excellent arrangements. According to the ETPB spokesman, after a one-day stay in Gurdwar Sahib, yatrees would return to Lahore on Monday (tomorrow).