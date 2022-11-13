Humayun Saeed’s kissing scene in ‘The Crown’ goes viral

Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has dominated the screens for many years. He has established himself in the profession as one of the most notable and top actors in Pakistan thanks to his excellent performance and endearing nature. One of the modest performers in the entertainment sector is known as Humayun.

Due to Humayun Saeed’s prominent role in The Crown Season 5, it recently debuted on Netflix and has been making the rounds in Pakistan.

According to reports, Humayun Saeed has appeared in two episodes of The Crown Season 5 and is portraying Lady Diana’s love interest. Fans are, in fact, posting pictures and videos from the web series on social media. Friends in the industry who know Humayun Saeed are praising him and tagging him in the tales.

The Crown Season 5’s Humayun Saeed’s sensual and steamy kissing scene is currently trending on Instagram. Fans were horrified to watch Humayun Saeed kissing.

Ahad Raza Mir has already performed a daring scene in Resident Evil.